SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Updated 5/23/23-5:50 PM) Our sunny, summer-like stretch continues into our Memorial Day weekend, for the unofficial start of summer for many.

We open the holiday weekend Friday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and plentiful sunshine. Lows fall back into the mid to upper 50s into Saturday morning.

Sunshine and warmth continue into Saturday with temperatures once again climbing into the low to mid-80s, making for a perfect day to get out to opening days for pools, splash pads, and waterparks/aquatic centers across Siouxland.

Summer-like warmth continues for Sunday with highs sticking in the mid-80s and a bit more in the way of cloud cover as a system approaches the region.

Temperatures stay hot and summer-like for Memorial Day on Monday, with spotty shower/storm chances throughout the day, but still a good day for any parades, outdoor ceremonies, barbecues, or any other outdoor plans you may have. You’ll just want to be aware that you could see a shower or storm and be prepared to move your Memorial Day celebrations and plans inside temporarily should inclement weather pop up. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected for Memorial Day.