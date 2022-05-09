SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop to 54° under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will bring marginally cooler temperatures and less humidity to the region with highs locally ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Look for a mix of sun & clouds on a pretty nice May day. The wind will spin to the northeast working in the cooler & drier air.

Wednesday there’ll be a fair amount of cloud cover and even the potential for a few pop-up thunderstorms. A hot one is expected with what appears to be our first taste of 90° heat in 2022. Thursday anticipate a little more sunshine and it’ll be hot again in the lower 90s. Thursday afternoon, there’s a good chance of thunderstorms igniting with the passage of a cold front. Some of those thunderstorms may be severe.

The middle of the week will also be rather windy with gusts near 40 MPH Wednesday afternoon and possibly topping 45 MPH Thursday afternoon, so that’s something else to take note of.

Once the front passes, we’ll have several days with highs in the middle to upper 70s – more seasonal and very pleasant. The weekend is about as good as it gets for mid May with highs holding around 75° and a good amount of sunshine.

