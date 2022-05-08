SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We had a nice, but windy start to the weekend. Thunderstorms will be with us through the morning hours of Mother’s Day with about a half inch to an inch of precipitation with the heaviest totals favored in northern stretches of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. With the extra cloud cover and humidity hanging today, it’ll be a notch cooler with a high of about 70° in the afternoon. At least it appears there’ll be some breaks in the rain -especially as we head into the afternoon – so it shouldn’t be a complete washout locally if you’d like to do something outdoors with mom.

A rapid warm-up is on the way as we climb up near 80° tomorrow and close to 90° on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday evening, there’s signs of a cold front cutting through with thunderstorm potential.

It’ll then become cooler and more seasonal next weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

