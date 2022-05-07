Look for a partly cloudy sky on a pretty nice, but breezy Saturday with a high temperature in the middle 70s. Wind gusts are going to top off near 40 MPH, so be mindful of the strong wind today if you have outdoor plans.

Late tonight going through the morning hours of Mother’s Day tomorrow, there’s a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms occurring. A low of severe weather risk is assigned to far western communities in our KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

With the extra cloud cover and humidity hanging around on Sunday, it’ll be a notch cooler with a high of about 70° in the afternoon. At least it appears there’ll be some breaks in the rain -especially in the afternoon – so it shouldn’t be a complete washout if you’d like to do something outdoors with mom.

A rapid warm-up next week as we climb up near 80° Monday and close to 90° on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday evening, there’s signs of a cold front cutting through with thunderstorm potential.

It’ll then become cooler and more seasonal next weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.