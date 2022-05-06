SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will retreat near 50° under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will blow from the SE at 5 to 15 MPH.

Expect a mix of sun & clouds on a nice, but breezy Saturday with a high in the middle 70s. Wind gusts are going to top off near 40 MPH. Late Saturday night going through the morning hours of Mother’s Day, there’s a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms occurring. With the extra cloud cover and humidity hanging around on Sunday, it’ll be a notch cooler with a high of about 70° in the afternoon.

A rapid warm-up next week as we climb up near 80° Monday and close to 90° on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday evening, there’s signs of a cold front cutting through with thunderstorm potential.

It’ll then become cooler and more seasonal next weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

