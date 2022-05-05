SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will slip into the middle 40s with drizzle & fog hanging around Siouxland. Visibility may become low in spots, so take extra care behind the wheel. The wind will push out of the ENE at between 5 and 10 MPH.

Friday is looking pretty good with a high in the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds of 10 to 15 MPH are going to blow out of the SE.

Saturday should be a windy and warmer day. The high will make it into the middle 70s with sunshine at times. Wind gusts are favored to peak near 40 MPH from the SSE. Late Saturday night and continuing into Mother’s Day, we’ll have a shot at showers and a few thunderstorms. Given the rain chance and extra cloud cover anticipated, Mother’s Day as a result will be a tiny bit cooler with a high in the lower 70s.

A major warm-up occurs through next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Sioux City should be in the 80s (and possibly close to 90°). A cold front is projected to happen late Thursday/early Friday which will bring about some more seasonal conditions for next weekend.

