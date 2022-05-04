SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will be in the middle 40s with cloudy skies as rain plugs into Siouxland from the southwest. The wind should be steady and calm from the east between 5 and 10 MPH.

A wet Thursday is anticipated with rounds of rain passing through. Accumulations will range between a quarter and half an inch for the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Not a huge soaking, but enough to further chip away at the drought conditions. It’ll be cloudy and relatively cool with a high in the middle 50s.

The temperature should perk up a little on Friday into the middle 60s, but cloud cover is expected to hang on for much of the day.

Saturday is going to be a nice one with a high temperature in the lower 70s along with a mix of sun & clouds. Saturday night, there’s a chance of thunderstorms and an unsettled pattern will carry into Sunday and Monday with extra thunderstorm chances tacked on. Some of those may be strong/severe, but it’s too soon to say with much certainty.

It’ll gradually get warmer and more humid in the extended forecast. The second half of next week appears to be genuinely summerlike with temperatures heading into the 80s.

