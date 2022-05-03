SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chilly early May low temperature in the upper 30s. The wind will be calm as it turns southeast at just 5 to 10 MPH.

Mostly cloudy weather is on track for the region Wednesday. Toward the evening hours, we’ll have an increasing chance of rain showers. Precipitation extends into Thursday with accumulations probably ranging between a quarter and half an inch for the area – a decent soaking. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will likely fail to make it to 60° with forecast temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday we should see the precipitation depart. Under mostly cloudy skies, it’ll be seasonal with a high in the middle 60s. Saturday is going to be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm as the temperature shifts above 70°. Pretty nice! Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday and there may be thunderstorms that work through the area during the holiday.

Next week, highs will hold between 70° and 80° with a typical springtime pattern on the way.

