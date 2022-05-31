SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be partly cloudy and comfortable with a low of 47°. The wind from the north will blow between 5 and 10 MPH.

Isolated sprinkles and showers will drift through Siouxland on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Rain accumulations will be negligible. Temperatures will be below normal for the first day of June with a high of 69°. More sunshine and warmth is expected Thursday as we move up to 78°.

Temperatures should stick near 80° going through the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday.

It becomes cooler again next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another rain chance is assigned to next Tuesday.

