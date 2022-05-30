SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Siouxland including Woodbury county and Sioux City going through 6 PM. Stay alert as thunderstorms may be able to create large hail, damaging wind gusts, and brief tornado touchdowns.

After thunderstorms exit this evening, things will become calmer and cooler with partly cloudy skies. The low will fall to 56°. Following up wind gusts exceeding 50 MPH during the afternoon on Memorial Day, they’ll be tame overnight from the southwest at approximately 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday is going to be partly cloudy with a high of 73°. The wind will shift WNW gusting to 25 MPH.

A strangely cool start to June on Wednesday with a high of 70° plus partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower.

More sunshine comes back Thursday & Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances for Saturday and next Monday as we cool things down a bit. Highs look to range between 70° and 75° in the extended forecast.

