SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight look for a low in the upper 30s. It’ll be cloudy and chilly with a pretty good chance of rain. The heaviest totals will be in western Iowa to the southeast of Sioux City where about a half inch to one inch of rain will happen. Sioux City is on the northern edge of meaningful amounts with probably about a quarter to a third of an inch of precipitation. Points north of Highway 20 will have minor accumulations.

Some afternoon sunshine will cut through the clouds on Tuesday with a high in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be similar with increasing clouds and a chance of more rain happening toward the evening. The high will rise back into the lower 60s. Rain extends into Thursday with the high dropping into the upper 50s.

For the weekend, anticipate more sunshine and warmth. Highs will climb into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday we have a chance of thunderstorms and a few may spill over into Monday as temperatures decline back near 70°.

