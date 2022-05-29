SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5 from the National Weather Service) of severe thunderstorms happening with the greatest opportunity lining up for Sioux City and points to the northwest. A series of powerful scattered thunderstorms will have the potential to drop 1-2 inch sized hail and 60-80 MPH wind gusts heading into the early morning hours of Memorial Day. If you have outdoor plans, please have a way to receive Watch/Warning information so you won’t be blind-sided by these thunderstorms. The low temperature will fall to 67°.

For Memorial Day, it’ll be mostly cloudy but still pretty warm and humid with a high of 86°. We may see a few disorganized strong thunderstorms as the day continues – then there’s good confidence in a band of thunderstorms sweeping through far eastern parts of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area tomorrow night. These may also pose a risk of hail and wind damage.

Things quiet down for Tuesday with a mix of sun & clouds along with a high of 73°. June starts on Wednesday and it’ll be abnormally cool with a high of 70° and mostly sunny skies. Thursday is when we’ll start to work back in more warmth with more sunshine and a high of 77°.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the upcoming weekend when there’s also a chance of thunderstorms occurring on Saturday.

