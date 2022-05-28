SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today is going to be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 87°. Late tonight, there’s a chance of thunderstorms happening. However, it appears that those thunderstorms will likely dodge Siouxland further away to the northwest into central South Dakota. A southerly flow will work through at 10 to 20 MPH.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but hot & humid with a high of 89°. Severe thunderstorms appear to be possible as we go forward into Sunday evening with large hail and damaging wind gusts the two biggest factors. The National Weather Service has much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area in an elevated risk for severe thunderstorms to happen. If you’re going to be attending outdoor events, make sure to have a way to stay notified of what’s going on with changes in the weather plus Watches & Warnings if they’re issued. More late-day thunderstorms are possible on Memorial Day Monday with partly cloudy conditions and a high of about 90°.

A few showers may linger over into Tuesday as we cool things down into the middle 70s. It’ll be a touch on the cool side as we step into the month of June with highs in the 70s until next weekend.

