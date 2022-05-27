SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 61° with more cloud cover plus the possibility of a stray shower. The wind will blow from the SSE at 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 87°. Late on Saturday night there’s a chance of thunderstorms happening, but it looks like those will likely dodge Siouxland further away to the northwest. A southerly flow will work through at 10 to 20 MPH.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but hot & humid with a high of 89°. Severe thunderstorms appear to be possible as we go forward into Sunday evening with large hail and damaging wind gusts the two biggest factors. More late thunderstorms are possible on Monday with partly cloudy conditions and a high of about 90°.

A few showers may linger over into Tuesday as we cool things down into the middle 70s. It’ll be a touch on the cool side as we step into the month of June with highs in the 70s until next weekend.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.