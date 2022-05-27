SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a cool start, it should be a great day with an afternoon high of 81° plus bright sunshine. The wind will blow from the SSE between 5 and 15 MPH.

Tomorrow we’re on pace for a high of 88° and it’ll be mostly sunny. There’s a chance of thunderstorms later at night – mainly northwest into South Dakota. Sunday the temperature will cook up to 90° and there’s a possibility of another round of thunderstorms which will be more widespread and present a greater risk to Siouxland. Some of the thunderstorms on Sunday will have severe potential able to create large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A mix of sun & clouds on Memorial Day with the high holding steady at 90°.

Next Tuesday, a cold front is projected to carve through with another chance of thunderstorms lighting up the radar. It’ll be seasonal with the high making it to 82°.

We start the month of June on a cooler note Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 73°. It’ll slowly warm up with a streak of dry weather as we close in on next weekend.

