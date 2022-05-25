SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to 47° with cloudy skies and a few showers. It’ll be breezy with northerly winds gusting to 30 MPH.

A stray shower or two might hangover into Thursday, but the overall trend will be toward clearing skies and it’ll be a bit warmer as we get to 70° in the afternoon. The wind will pace down at 10 to 15 MPH from the north.

Friday will be beautiful with sunny skies and a high of 79°. Coming up Saturday more clouds will shift in with a high of 83°. It becomes hotter on Sunday as the temperature travels up to 87° with a shot at thunderstorms late in the day – there’s enough energy at play that some of the thunderstorms on Sunday could become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Rain chances stick around into Monday and Tuesday. It’ll cool off into the 70s later next week as we enter the month of June.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, you can stay up-to-date here.