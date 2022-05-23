SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to 47° with isolated showers and cloudy skies. The wind will push out of the ESE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Tomorrow the high will get to 62° with cloud cover hanging around. During the afternoon, rain showers will slide in. Those will likely last into Wednesday when we’re forecasting a high of only 56°. Two day rainfall amounts look to be significant with about 1.00-1.50 inches locally.

Thursday should be partly cloudy and more seasonal as we hike up to 72°.

Friday signal the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend and it’s going to get quite a bit warmer outside. The high on Friday will be 82°. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday there’s a chance of thunderstorms with a cold front and rain may stick around into Memorial Day Monday when it’ll be a notch cooler with a high in the lower 80s.

Seasonal conditions are expected as we close out the month of May later next week with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

