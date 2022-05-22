SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a cool and cloudy Saturday plus morning frost, it looks like our Sunday should be rather nice! With a good amount of sunshine the high temperature is set to rise near 70° in the afternoon. The wind will turn from northwest to southeast and blow at approximately 10 MPH or less.

Rain is set to move in on Monday afternoon and more scattered showers will likely hang around into Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will hold steady with highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the middle 40s for a few consecutive nights.

We’ll start to work back in some more sunshine and warmth beginning on Thursday. The Memorial Day holiday weekend at this point appears to be hot & dry with temperatures making a jump into the 80s.

