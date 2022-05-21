SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today anticipate mostly cloudy weather with an ongoing chance of isolated sprinkles and light rain showers. The best chance of rain appears to occur near the Iowa/Minnesota state lines, but even then it’ll be a minimal quantity. The high will only rise into the middle 50s on an unusually cool May day.

Overnight into Sunday morning, we may see patchy frost form up – especially to the northwest of Sioux City – with a low close to the freezing mark. Take precautions with your sensitive and fragile plants that may be affected by the cold.

Once we shake off that frosty start, it looks like Sunday should be pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 60s.

Rain chances are assigned next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs holding steady in the lower 60s. We snap out of the cold spell as we transition into the Memorial Day holiday weekend – highs should hop up into the 80s!

