SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We finished out the month of April with a good push of precipitation. Today we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a high in the middle to upper 50s as we kick off the month of May. It’ll be very windy in the morning with gusts potentially exceeding 40 MPH, but as the day goes on we should have calmer conditions take over.

Expecting to see relatively cool high temperatures going through this week ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

We have more rain chances in the cards for our region on Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Hopefully this will help to cut into our very large precipitation deficit!

As we get into next weekend, it appears that some clearing of the skies will occur and temperatures should rise a notch higher into the middle and upper 60s. Pretty good springtime weather.

