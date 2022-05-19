SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms between approximately 7 PM and 1 AM. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 MPH appear to be the biggest potential threat. Hail, rain, and lightning may accompany a few thunderstorms also as they cut through with a cold front from northwest to southeast. It’ll be windy from the northwest with gusts hitting 40 MPH as the low dips down near 50°.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a small rain chance. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday brings similar conditions with a slight chance of showers, but it’ll be even cooler with a high only in the middle 50s. Patchy frost is a possibility Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain chances are expected for next Monday and Tuesday along with slightly warmer and more seasonal air – highs both days will rise into the middle 60s.

We clear out the skies and warm things back up into the 70s and 80s as we go through the extended forecast.

For the most up-to-date information on Siouxland’s weather, click here.