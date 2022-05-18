SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop off into the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. The wind will turn from northwest to southeast at 5 to 10 MPH.

Tomorrow will be hot and breezy with a high near 90°. Toward the evening hours, we have a risk of severe thunderstorms as a cold front snaps through. Expect a southwest flow to the wind for most of the day before switching northwest late with gusts as high as 45 MPH.

A chance of showers stays alive into Friday with a cooler high in the middle 60s. The weekend should bring refreshing temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday morning in particular looks genuinely chilly with a low in the middle 30s!

Temperatures will be on a slow incline next week with highs moving from the 60s back into the 70s. Rain chances are in the cards for us on Monday and Tuesday.

