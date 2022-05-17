SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms with a low in the middle 50s. The wind will shift from southeast to northwest at 5 to 15 MPH.

A mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday is anticipated with an afternoon high just over 80°. There may be a stray evening thunderstorm or two. The wind will turn from northwest to the south at 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday will be a hot and windy day as the temperature reaches up near 90° with the wind rushing in from the south gusting to about 50 MPH. Toward the evening, a cold front will arrive developing a chance of severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Suddenly this weekend, it’ll become quite cool! Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s extending from Friday until next Monday. Overnight low temperatures may even dip into the upper 30s a couple nights.

Rain should make an appearance in the forecast once again next Monday and Tuesday on the leading edge of warmer air.

