SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Starting the morning with some seasonal temperatures in the region with morning lows in the upper 40’s. The day will be warmer than yesterday as temperatures will rise to the high 70’s and low 80’s for the region with no clouds really in sight for the tri-state region. The evening will have increasing clouds with a continuation of western winds.

After midnight we start to see more chances for showers and sprinkles across Siouxland as clouds are present for Tuesday. Sadly Today will be the clearest all week as clouds will stick around through next week with more chances for rain.

The Mid week gets back to some above seasonal temps that are short-lived