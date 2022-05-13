SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following a series of powerful thunderstorms, our Friday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80° plus far less humidity. Saturday will be very similar with a generous amount of sunshine and the high hitting 80° once more.

Sunday morning there’s a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. It’ll also be a notch cooler in the middle to upper 70s.

Things should stay fairly quiet next week with temperatures holding slight above seasonal norms and a few more rain chances along the way.

