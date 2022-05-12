SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A line of severe thunderstorms with 60-80 MPH wind gusts and 1-2 inch sized hail is expected to shift across Siouxland this evening. The best potential is in the timeframe between 4 PM and 10 PM. Stay alert to changing conditions!

Once the storms pass, it’ll quickly become cooler and less humid with lows around the region ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Saturday will be very similar with a generous amount of sunshine and the high hitting 80° once more.

Sunday morning there’s a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. It’ll also be a notch cooler in the middle to upper 70s.

Things should stay fairly quiet next week with temperatures holding slight above seasonal norms and a few more rain chances along the way.

