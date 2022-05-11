SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Once the thunderstorms pass later this evening, we should have partly cloudy, warm, and muggy weather with the low temperature in the upper 60s.

Thursday presents another risk of severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon & evening hours as a cold front boundary snaps through. Similar risks are dialed up for the region during that timeframe, so please stay weather aware. The high will be near 90° making for another muggy one in Siouxland.

The weekend looks to be in good shape with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. A few thunderstorms might sneak through on Saturday night.

We’ll have slightly warmer highs in the 80s next week along with the expectation of more rain on Tuesday.

