SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will blow out of the ENE at approximately 10 MPH.

Tomorrow anticipate a mixture of sun & clouds along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It’ll be a hot one as the temperature surges up to 90°. It’ll also be breezy with gusts reaching 35 MPH out of the southeast.

Thursday will bring a risk of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon & evening hours as a cold front cuts through. Stay alert to changing conditions with large hail and damaging winds possible later in the day. The high will float up near 90° again.

Relief from the heat is dialed up this weekend with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 70s. It’ll stay fairly seasonal into next week with no major precipitation chances on the horizon.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.