SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop down to about 10° in Sioux City with cloudy skies plus a couple snow flurries.

Stray flurries may cling on leading into Thursday morning, but skies will clear out as we head into the afternoon. Snow accumulation is unlikely to happen locally and driving conditions should remain just fine. The high will lift up into the middle 30s with a weak SW wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday will be kind of unpleasant despite the presence of bright sunshine because the wind is going to accelerate with gusts around 40 MPH out of the NW. Thankfully, the wind settles down and warmer air arrives on Saturday with a high in the middle 40s under sunny skies. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine through next week with temperatures sticking pretty far above average in the 50s and 60s. A genuine taste of springtime weather!

Rain and snow chances will remain minimal as we travel through the 9 on 9 Forecast with no significant disturbances dialed up any time soon.

