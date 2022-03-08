SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 15° under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind chills will be near 0° due to a NW wind gusting up to 25 MPH.

On Wednesday, look for clouds to stick around and some snow flurries to enter during the afternoon. We’ll see those light snow showers off-and-on through Thursday morning. Sioux City may receive a dusting and amounts will gradually become higher as you approach the Omaha metro which is set to get 2 or 3 inches of snow. To the north of Sioux City and Highway 20, accumulating snow is unlikely to happen with just some stray flakes falling. Expect colder conditions with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday we can expect a mostly sunny sky, but it’ll be windy and chilly with the high in the middle to upper 20s.

A reversal in the pattern is expected this weekend as we welcome back in warmer air. Temperatures should slide up into the middle 40s on Saturday and potentially exceed 60° on Sunday. All things considered, it’ll be a nice weekend in Siouxland.

Temperatures will be staying on the mild side until later next week – probably Thursday or Friday – when there’s signs of a cold front developing with another precipitation chance.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.