SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be clear and cold with a low temperature near 15°.

After morning sunshine, we’ll have increasing cloud cover and a shot at snow flurries in the evening on Tuesday. The high will be in the middle to upper 40s before we chill off late in the day. Expect a NW flow to the wind between 10 and 20 MPH.

A snow system will affect our region on Wednesday and Thursday with light accumulations of about 1 to 2 inches locally with the bigger totals focused toward Omaha and points south of there. Temperatures will drop off with highs between 25° and 30°.

On Friday, look for a return of sunshine. However, it’ll be a windy and chilly day with the high falling short of 30°. The weekend appears to be pretty nice with a decent amount of sun and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s on Saturday before hitting about 50° on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have seasonal highs in the 40s and 50s next week with minimal precipitation chances showing up in the forecast at this time.

