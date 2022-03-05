SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be with us on Saturday as we receive about a quarter to half an inch of precipitation. It won’t be a major drenching rain, but given the drought situation it’ll definitely be nice to see!

A few thunderstorms may have enough energy to produce 1 inch hail, 60 MPH wind gusts, or brief tornado touchdowns so please stay weather aware – especially during the afternoon hours when we have the greatest risk. The best opportunity for severe thunderstorms is lined up southeast of Sioux City toward Ida Grove and Denison. The high will be in the middle 50s with a strong NW breeze gusting to about 45 MPH later in the day.

As colder air cuts into the region toward sunset, a change over into mixed precipitation and snow is favored. Accumulations will be very light, but perhaps enough to make things slick in spots. Use some extra care in reaching your destinations on Saturday night and Sunday morning – especially in Turner, Bon Homme, and Hutchinson counties in South Dakota where a Winter Weather Advisory is active.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy and colder day with a couple snow showers drifting through yielding accumulations under 1 inch. The high will be chillier in the middle 30s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all appear to be quiet and seasonal early March days with seasonal temperatures ranging between about 40° and 50° in the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

On Thursday, there’s a good chance of snow and colder weather will trail that disturbance going into next weekend.

