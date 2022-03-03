SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop into the middle 20s with a partly cloudy sky. ESE winds will blow between 10 and 15 MPH.

A mixture of sun & clouds for Friday with a high in the middle 60s. The wind is expected to blow in from the SE at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts hitting about 30 MPH, so it’ll be rather breezy. Avoid outdoor burning once again as we continue to have dry conditions.

Some help appears to be on the way though regarding our drought with a good chance of rain and possibly rumbles of thunder Saturday with the high in the middle to upper 50s. Rain amounts appear to be pretty substantial at about a quarter to half an inch locally. It’ll take a lot more to dig out of the drought, but we should see things green up a bit going through next week thanks to that fresh splash of moisture.

A few snow showers will drift through on Sunday with minor accumulations. It’ll be colder in the middle to upper 30s.

Next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday should all be seasonal for early March with highs between 40° and 50°. A snow chance is dialed up for next Thursday as colder air cuts in.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.