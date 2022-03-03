SIOUZ CITY, IA(KCAU)- After the very light morning showers that will have moved out for much of the area by daybreak. Expect clouds to continue through the day and last through the evening as well as we have cooler weather. Yesterday in the 70’s and instead today we’ll struggle to rise into the 30’s and 40’s through the region. Eastern winds will be between 10-15 mph, so wind chills will take a bit of a hit.

The evening will have similar morning temperatures in the 20’s. Clouds will be sticking around as well as temperatures are expected to take a big jump upwards with highs pushing into the 60’s again.

We’ll have to wait till Saturday to see some showers and chances for snow later on. Expect a greyer weekend compared to the sunny and warm weather we had for the start of the week.