SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature looks to fall to 22° with clear skies above. The wind will turn from northwest to south at 5 to 10 MPH.

Increasing clouds will be with us on Friday with a pleasant afternoon temperature of 57°. Beginning Friday evening and lasting over into Saturday, there’s a shot at rain showers with accumulations likely to range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

On Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and a pleasant high near 60°. Sunday look for a mix of sun & clouds, breezy conditions, and perhaps an isolated shower. The high will rise a bit higher into the middle 60s.

We’ll stay locked in at about 60° for high temperatures next Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon carrying into Wednesday we have an additional chance of rain happening. Cooler air will follow with highs in the 50s for the remainder of the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Stay up to date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.