SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop into the middle 20s with a strong northwest breeze gusting to 40 MPH. There’s a chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow, but accumulations will be very minor and unlikely to have any appreciable impact on travel.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with the high temperature rising into the middle 40s. Expect the wind to settle down from the northwest, but still gust near 25 MPH.

We should have a good start to the weekend under a mix of sun & clouds Friday as the high temperature travels into the upper 50s. There’s a chance of rain beginning Friday night and falling apart before sunrise Saturday. The weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Slightly cooler as we enter the next work week. Tuesday evening carrying forward into Wednesday, we have another opportunity at rain happening. Highs will descend into the 50s beyond the rain chance.

