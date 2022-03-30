SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- In a repeat of last week we can expect damp and colder conditions for the region today. Clouds will be sticking around as we see another batch of precipitation in the morning and late afternoon today. Good chance to see rain/snow mixtures with both of these. The flakes that will be coming down will be of the heavier and wetter variety. And still windy as well, with strong northwestern winds to remain above 20 mph through the daytime along with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. No wind advisories issued so far to last after 9 AM.

With clouds and stronger northern winds we struggle to rise into the high 30’s and low 40’s today. As the low pressure system moves further to the east later in the day it will take the clouds with it so that we start to see clearer conditions through the day tomorrow. This will allow for a colder morning, putting overnight lows in the area in the 20’s.

Tomorrow will start the warming trend though, as temperatures should rise about 10° compared to todays highs and warmer still on Friday.