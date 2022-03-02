SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a couple days in the 70s to kick off the month of March in Sioux City, some colder air is now projected to move in.

Tonight the temperature will drop into the middle 20s as more cloud cover slides over us. Up north near Sioux Falls and the Iowa Great Lakes, flurries are expected to form and light snow showers will carry over into Thursday morning. Accumulations will be minimal with an inch at the very most. Exert some extra caution to get around tomorrow morning as it may be a little slick in the affected areas near I-90. It’ll be noticeably cooler with a high of about 40° in Sioux City tomorrow.

Morning sunshine will be followed by afternoon clouds on Friday with a high in the middle 50s. Rain along with a couple thunderstorms expected for Saturday with a decent soaking of 0.25″ to 0.50″ – much needed!

A minor snow system may trail behind the rain going into Sunday, but at this moment accumulations are expected to be manageable there.

Colder high temperatures look to hover in the 30s through next week coupled with a drier pattern. A small snow chance comes together next Thursday.

