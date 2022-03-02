SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the day off warm as temperatures struggle to fall. Much of the area has remained in the the 30’s this morning with light breezes across much of the area. We even saw some light showers, but that won’t continue through the daytime.

Heading into the evening, clouds will begin to increase as a weak front passes through allowing for flurries and light snow showers may occur in northern portions of the viewing area as we cool down to 20’s for the region. expect a shift to northeastern flowing winds with light breezes again.

Sadly we have an end to the warm weather for the area as temperatures will be cooler moving forward. still keeping an eye on potential weekend rain.