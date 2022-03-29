SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Stay alert this evening as there’s the chance of a few isolated strong thunderstorms developing with hail and gusty winds. Light scattered rain showers will then extend through the overnight. The low temperature will fall to 34° with a strong northerly breeze gusting up to 30 MPH.

A rain/snow mix is expected on a very windy Wednesday. Rain amounts will range between a tenth and half an inch. Snow accumulations will be minor at an inch or two of slush, but teamed up with wind gusts of 45 MPH there’s going to be travel impacts related to lowered visibility.

It stays breezy and cool on Thursday with a high in the middle 40s. Things calm down finally on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a warmer high in the middle 50s. Friday night crossing over into Saturday morning, there’s a chance of rain showers.

Heading through the weekend and beyond, we should dry things out with highs in the 50s and 60s.

