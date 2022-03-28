SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’ll be partly cloudy skies with a low of 33°. A light breeze with gusts near 30 MPH is favored to occur from the southeast.

Mostly cloudy, but mild weather is on tap for Tuesday. The high will rise near 60°. Toward evening, there’s a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Energy appears to be limited, but a Marginal Risk of severe weather is out from the National Weather Service. Be prepared for the possibility of a brief strong thunderstorm to flare up during the evening hours with small hail, gusty winds, and short-lived tornado touchdowns all in the cards for Siouxland.

On Wednesday, expect rain to continue mixing over into some snow during the afternoon. Rain amounts look to fall between a tenth and a half an inch. Snow accumulations will range between 1 and 2 inches, but should melt off quickly and pose no major issues to travel. As the snow is coming down though, it will be teamed up with wind gusts over 40 MPH which could make for lowered visibility. The high temperature on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s so that should help to erase snow accumulations.

Partly cloudy and windy weather for Thursday with a high in the middle 40s. A bit warmer in the middle 50s Friday with a chance of overnight showers going into Saturday.

The weekend is looking good with the temperature in the lower 50s on Saturday – then shooting up into the 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies above.

