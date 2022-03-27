SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a sunny and comfortable Saturday, more clouds are set to move in today. We may even scrape together a couple sprinkles along a warm front boundary, but any rain will need to overcome very dry air near the surface which will be a challenge. Temperatures look to hold steady with what we experienced on Saturday as we reach near 50° once more.

Tomorrow look for a mix of sun & clouds along with a warmer high near 60° – a pretty good start to the work week.

Tuesday is the warmest in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we jump into the lower to middle 60s despite cloud coverage. As we approach Tuesday evening, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a cold front cutting through. Rain may mix with snow on Wednesday with the high dropping off into the middle 40s. Fortunately, it appears that any snow accumulations will be pretty light and short-lived as we melt it down quickly.

It looks to be on the chillier side next Thursday and Friday with highs only getting up to about 40°.

More sunshine is anticipated to return to the forecast next weekend as we climb higher to about 50°.

