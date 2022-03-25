SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After wind gusts of 35 to 55 MPH tore through Siouxland on Friday, we should expect things to become gradually calmer tonight. Under clear skies, it’ll be rather cold with a low of 20°. The wind will pace down to between 10 and 15 MPH from the NW.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice with a high in the upper 40s. More clouds move in on Sunday, but temperatures look to hold steady in the upper 40s once more. All in all, it should be a seasonal and uneventful springtime weekend. Not bad!

Monday look for a mix of sun & clouds along with a warmer high near 60°. Tuesday is the warmest in the upcoming forecast as we jump into the lower to middle 60s despite cloudy skies. As we approach Tuesday evening, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a cold front cutting through. Rain may mix with snow on Wednesday with the high dropping off into the middle 40s.

It looks to be on the chillier side next Thursday and Friday with highs only getting up to about 40°. More sunshine appears to return to the forecast next weekend as we climb higher to about 50°.

