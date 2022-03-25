SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We’re gonna start the day off a little differently than the last few days thanks to clearer weather. So that means we’ll get more sunshine through the morning finally. It will be a a return to windy conditions as well due to strong northwestern winds that will be above 20 mph with gusts reaching all the way up 50 mph. Winds will be so strong that a wind advisory has been issued and will be in effect until 7 PM this evening.

The clear conditions will last overnight as winds settle down as well. They’ll drop pretty rapidly with winds close to 15 mph for much of the region. A colder start to the day tomorrow as well with morning lows down to below freezing for the area.

The weekend won’t be as nice as the previous