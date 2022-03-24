SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a chance of a brief evening shower. Once that thin line passes through, we should have mostly clear skies and a low of 30°.

Friday will be sunny and seasonal with a high of 54°. The wind is going to become problematic though with gusts peaking between 40 and 50 MPH in Siouxland out of the NW which will make it feel cooler. Despite the good soaking rain earlier this week, vegetation remains pretty dry & crispy and the National Weather Service has a Red Flag Warning posted for Friday. Outdoor burning is not advised as flames could potentially spread rapidly.

Things calm down for the weekend with highs sticking around 50° with periods of sunshine. Very seasonal and pleasant springtime weather!

More clouds move in on Monday and Tuesday, but the temperature will climb higher also as we get up to about 60° both afternoons. Beginning on Tuesday evening, there’s a chance of rain along with a few thunderstorms. Rain is expected to continue on a windy Wednesday as the high drops back into the upper 40s.

We should rebound into the 50s next weekend with skies clearing out once more.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.