SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s a chance of a light mix of rain & snow persisting with the temperature dipping down to 30°. It’ll remain breezy with gusts near 30 MPH from the NNW.

Morning cloud cover will give way to peeks of afternoon sunshine Thursday. It should become a bit warmer with the high rising into the upper 40s. The wind is expected to blow out of the NNW at 5 to 15 MPH.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll have sunny but windy weather on Friday with a high temperature in the middle 50s. Wind gusts from the NW will be up near 50 MPH. Things calm down for Saturday & Sunday with steady temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Pretty pleasant and seasonal springtime conditions!

Monday will be a touch warmer in the upper 50s before another rain chance organizes on Tuesday afternoon continuing perhaps into Wednesday. Temperatures will slide back down with highs in the middle to upper 40s next Thursday.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.