SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After approximately an inch of very beneficial precipitation fell across a good swath of Siouxland, it looks like we’ll have a continuation of some sprinkles and flurries overnight into Wednesday with minimal amounts of additional accumulation as low pressure stalls to our east. It’s going to stay cloudy and awfully windy overnight with gusts over 40 MPH. Expect the temperature to fall near the freezing mark.

A cloudy, chilly, and windy Wednesday awaits with the high rising into the lower 40s.

Cloud cover will peel away on Thursday afternoon with the wind also becoming calmer. It’ll be a more pleasant day outside with the high getting up near 50°.

A good amount of sunshine is on the way for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. The only issue will be the wind on Friday as gusts surge back over 40 MPH out of the NW.

Slight rain chances are assigned to Sunday and Tuesday with minor fluctuations in the temperature. It should stay pretty seasonal with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.