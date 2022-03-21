SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will dip to 35° with cloudy skies and rain showers working in. The wind will gather strength out of the north gusting to about 30 MPH.

Rain will continue through most of the day on Tuesday. During the morning hours, it’ll become cold enough in northeast Nebraska for a few inches of heavy wet snow to accumulate. That snow teamed up with 40+ MPH wind gusts has prompted the National Weather Service to put out Winter Weather Advisories through midday. A period of hazardous travel is expected on Tuesday morning with the snow/wind combo, so please allot some extra time to get to your morning destinations.

Precipitation will be reduced to sprinkles/flurries hanging over into Wednesday morning before it looks like this storm system clips off to the east. Precipitation amounts should be substantial with 0.75″ to 1.50″ of moisture on the way to our region.

After a couple cooler days with highs in the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, skies will clear as we approach the weekend. Look for temperatures to scoot up into the middle 50s on Friday and Saturday. We should be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday before another chance of showers develops early next week.

