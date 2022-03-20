SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a really nice Saturday, Sunday appears to bring AM sunshine followed by increasing PM clouds along with what will likely be our warmest temperature of 2022 so far with an afternoon high of 74°. A fitting start to the new season as Sunday also marks the official first day of spring!

More clouds build in on Monday with rain showers starting up during the late afternoon & evening hours. It’ll remain mild on Monday with a high in the upper 60s.

We cool things down as rain continues on Tuesday and there’s even a chance of some snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning as the storm system starts to exit our area. Highs are going to be in the 40s during the middle of the coming week with lows tumbling down to the 20s & 30s.

Rain amounts are expected to be substantial with over an inch of accumulation favored across much of Siouxland. Snow accumulations aren’t out of the question, but it’ll be warm enough with highs in the 50s on Thursday that a lot of it will melt away without sitting on the ground for very long.

It’ll become warm again as we approach next weekend with a jump back into the 60s and 70s.

