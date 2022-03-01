SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 33° with clear and cool conditions as the wind blows from variable directions at 5 to 10 MPH.

Another great day lies ahead of us with a high of 70° Wednesday afternoon. Morning sunshine will be replaced by increasing afternoon clouds as a cold front boundary sinks into the area. The wind will blow from the north at 10 to 20 MPH.

Some flurries will happen on Thursday morning in Sioux Falls and northern communities in Siouxland. Accumulations are expected to be negligible and Sioux City will likely miss out on any precipitation whatsoever. It’ll be a mostly cloudy and chillier day with the high rising into the middle 40s.

Clouds hang around into Friday with a high in the middle to upper 50s. On Friday evening, a storm system will begin to affect the area with waves of rain. Rain carries on into Saturday with the energy available to also spark up a couple thunderstorms. Highs will be similar in the middle to upper 50s.

It becomes very windy Saturday night into Sunday with a rush of colder air and the possibility of snow tailing the rain. Sunday’s high temperature will be in the middle 30s. Total precipitation for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday looks to range between a half inch and an inch of fresh moisture – much needed given our drought situation.

It stays seasonably cool next week with highs in the 30s for a while.

